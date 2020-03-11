Team (TISI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Team (NYSE:TISI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Team stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. Team has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $356.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TISI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Sidoti started coverage on Team in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

