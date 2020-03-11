Team (TISI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Team (NYSE:TISI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Team stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. Team has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $356.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TISI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Sidoti started coverage on Team in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Team

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Earnings History for Team (NYSE:TISI)

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TRANSAT AT to Release Earnings on Thursday
TRANSAT AT to Release Earnings on Thursday
Full House Resorts to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Full House Resorts to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Houston Wire & Cable Set to Announce Earnings on Friday
Houston Wire & Cable Set to Announce Earnings on Friday
Fluent Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Fluent Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Overstock.com Set to Announce Earnings on Friday
Overstock.com Set to Announce Earnings on Friday
JinkoSolar Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday
JinkoSolar Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report