Century Casinos (CNTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNTY opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.68 million, a PE ratio of 77.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

