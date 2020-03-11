Research Frontiers (REFR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Research Frontiers stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.92. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Research Frontiers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

