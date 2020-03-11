Comparing American Finance Trust (AFIN) and Its Peers

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ: AFIN) is one of 246 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare American Finance Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Finance Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust 1.38% 0.25% 0.12% American Finance Trust Competitors 22.30% 1.96% 2.48%

This table compares American Finance Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust $299.74 million $4.15 million 9.53 American Finance Trust Competitors $892.55 million $198.95 million 14.52

American Finance Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Finance Trust. American Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of American Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of American Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Finance Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 American Finance Trust Competitors 3449 12236 11489 364 2.32

American Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.46%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 13.14%. Given American Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

American Finance Trust has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Finance Trust’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. American Finance Trust pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 70.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. American Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

American Finance Trust rivals beat American Finance Trust on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

