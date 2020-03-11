Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $683.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.26. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.11.
In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,118.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $80,079.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,128 shares of company stock worth $1,152,112. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.
See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.