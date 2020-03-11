Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $683.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.26. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,118.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $80,079.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,128 shares of company stock worth $1,152,112. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

