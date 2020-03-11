Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.23

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as low as $1.32. Advantage Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 1,461,267 shares traded.

AAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $353.26 million and a PE ratio of -11.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

