CRH (LON:CRH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,859.01

Crh Plc (LON:CRH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,859.01 and traded as low as $2,424.00. CRH shares last traded at $2,424.00, with a volume of 2,508,877 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of CRH from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,175 ($41.77) price target (down from GBX 3,300 ($43.41)) on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,172 ($41.73).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,867.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,858.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a €0.63 ($0.73) dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

CRH Company Profile (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

