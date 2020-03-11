Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.28. Grupo TMM SAB shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 170 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo TMM SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

About Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY)

Grupo TMM, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

