Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.54

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.54 and traded as low as $32.99. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $34.42, with a volume of 8,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $62.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

