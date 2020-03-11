Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.70

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.70 and traded as low as $58.91. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $59.14, with a volume of 1,636,321 shares.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$65.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

