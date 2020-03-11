Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.52

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.52 and traded as low as $3.78. Iamgold shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 2,437,633 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on IMG. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.27.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

