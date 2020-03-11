Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,475.85

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,475.85 and traded as low as $1,395.00. Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at $1,400.00, with a volume of 145,825 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,616 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,478.84.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile (LON:BGEO)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

