Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.72

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.72 and traded as low as $4.15. Key Tronic shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 13,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $47.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,710 shares during the quarter. Key Tronic makes up about 4.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Key Tronic were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

