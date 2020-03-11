IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.85

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.85 and traded as low as $4.21. IKONICS shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 10,847 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.35.

IKONICS Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

