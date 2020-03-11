Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $0.95. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 1,124,010 shares changing hands.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Burcon NutraScience from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.61 million and a P/E ratio of -18.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.30.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

