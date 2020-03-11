SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.86

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as low as $1.32. SALZGITTER AG/ADR shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 583 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $979.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

