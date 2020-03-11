Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.82

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.82 and traded as low as $24.20. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 8,691 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Standard AVB Financial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Standard AVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Standard AVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,661,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Standard AVB Financial by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period.

About Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND)

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

