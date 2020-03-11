Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $0.35. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1,315,044 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Acasti Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.