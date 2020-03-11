Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $0.35. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1,315,044 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Acasti Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Standard AVB Financial Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.82
Standard AVB Financial Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.82
Acasti Pharma Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68
Acasti Pharma Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68
Lennar Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.23
Lennar Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.23
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.81
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.81
Pure Cycle Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.91
Pure Cycle Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.91
Denison Mines Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56
Denison Mines Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report