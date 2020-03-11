Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.23

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.23 and traded as low as $43.17. Lennar shares last traded at $43.36, with a volume of 189,291 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

