Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.81

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.81 and traded as low as $6.39. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCTCF. ValuEngine cut shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a market cap of $24.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter.

In other Jewett-Cameron Trading news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $2,367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $251,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

