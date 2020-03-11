Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.91

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as low as $11.67. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 77,128 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCYO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $300.10 million, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $2,756,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 98.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 342,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

