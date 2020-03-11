Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.39. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 402,757 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DML. TD Securities reduced their target price on Denison Mines from C$0.95 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Denison Mines from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $274.69 million and a PE ratio of -7.60.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

