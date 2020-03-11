Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.60. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 82,100 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEHR shares. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,546 shares of company stock valued at $115,802 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 279,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

