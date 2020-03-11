Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Lomiko Metals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 124,000 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Lomiko Metals from C$0.33 to C$0.11 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,005,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,177.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,020.

About Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

