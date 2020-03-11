Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.37. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 270,100 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,967,000.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.