Cott (TSE:BCB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.95

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.95 and traded as high as $20.76. Cott shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 229,041 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 963.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.03.

Get Cott alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cott’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.