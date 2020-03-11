Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 271,008 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Focus Graphite Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

