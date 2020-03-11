Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 271,008 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Focus Graphite Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Standard AVB Financial Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.82
Standard AVB Financial Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.82
Acasti Pharma Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68
Acasti Pharma Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68
Lennar Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.23
Lennar Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.23
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.81
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.81
Pure Cycle Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.91
Pure Cycle Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.91
Denison Mines Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56
Denison Mines Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report