Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp (CVE:FEO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.16. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 202,999 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55.

In related news, Director Steven Dean purchased 243,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,695,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,404.44. Insiders have purchased a total of 392,500 shares of company stock worth $46,100 over the last quarter.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property that covers three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 39,717 hectares of iron formation located in the Nunavik region of Northern Québec.

