NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.87. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 493,599 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,924,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

