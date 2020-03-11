Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.76

Shares of Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.76 and traded as high as $95.00. Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at $93.50, with a volume of 113,033 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Concurrent Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Concurrent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

