Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Giga-tronics, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $3.97. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 386 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Giga-tronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices.

