Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $143.92

Shares of Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $143.92 and traded as high as $147.00. Mitie Group shares last traded at $133.90, with a volume of 431,671 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on MTO shares. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 144 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitie Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 188.80 ($2.48).

Get Mitie Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.51.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.