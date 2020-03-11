Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.94

Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $6.55. Ranger Equity Bear ETF shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 2,145,400 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ranger Equity Bear ETF stock. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ranger Equity Bear ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

