Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.94

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $6.55. Ranger Equity Bear ETF shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 2,145,400 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ranger Equity Bear ETF stock. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ranger Equity Bear ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Standard AVB Financial Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.82
Standard AVB Financial Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.82
Acasti Pharma Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68
Acasti Pharma Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68
Lennar Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.23
Lennar Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.23
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.81
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.81
Pure Cycle Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.91
Pure Cycle Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.91
Denison Mines Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56
Denison Mines Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report