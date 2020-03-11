Pendragon (LON:PDG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.57

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.57 and traded as high as $12.00. Pendragon shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 597,238 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.57. The stock has a market cap of $138.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

