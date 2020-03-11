India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.44. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 274,557 shares changing hands.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in India Globalization Capital stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.23% of India Globalization Capital worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

