ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.50. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 42,265 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.06.

ParkerVision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

