TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.76

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.29. TVA Group shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 23,109 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $85.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.77.

TVA Group Company Profile (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

