Centamin (LON:CEY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $125.45

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $125.45 and traded as high as $134.65. Centamin shares last traded at $132.50, with a volume of 8,254,677 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Centamin from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Centamin from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Centamin from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 133.67 ($1.76).

Get Centamin alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 135.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.74%.

About Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.