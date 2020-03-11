Water Technologies International (OTCMKTS:WTII) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Water Technologies International Inc (OTCMKTS:WTII)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Water Technologies International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 8,460,999 shares changing hands.

About Water Technologies International (OTCMKTS:WTII)

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

