Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.87

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.87 and traded as high as $78.37. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at $75.01, with a volume of 5,289,646 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$75.91.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Timothy Robert Price sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.00, for a total value of C$1,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,857,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$327,878,490.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

