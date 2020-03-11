Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.87

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.87 and traded as high as $78.37. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at $75.01, with a volume of 5,289,646 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$75.91.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Timothy Robert Price sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.00, for a total value of C$1,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,857,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$327,878,490.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Standard AVB Financial Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.82
Standard AVB Financial Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.82
Acasti Pharma Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68
Acasti Pharma Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68
Lennar Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.23
Lennar Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.23
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.81
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.81
Pure Cycle Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.91
Pure Cycle Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.91
Denison Mines Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56
Denison Mines Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report