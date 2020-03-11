Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $818.06

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $818.06 and traded as high as $843.60. Great Portland Estates shares last traded at $831.20, with a volume of 1,316,645 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPOR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 965 ($12.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 727 ($9.56) to GBX 846 ($11.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.41) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 820.31 ($10.79).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 920.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 821.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 37.11.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

