Strongco (TSE:SQP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.98

Strongco Corp (TSE:SQP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $3.15. Strongco shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 14,411 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 million and a PE ratio of 8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 830.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About Strongco (TSE:SQP)

Strongco Corporation sells, rents, and services new and used equipment to the construction, infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, utilities, municipalities, waste management, and forestry sectors in Canada and in the United States. The company offers attachments/accessories, backhoe loaders, compactors/tampers, crawler dozers, cranes, crushing and screening equipment, excavators, forestry equipment, haulers, hydraulic hammers, lift trucks, wheel and compact loaders, material handlers, motor graders, pavers/milling/road wideners, scrapers, skid steers, and pipe layers; and used equipment.

