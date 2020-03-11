BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.47

Shares of BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $2.88. BroadVision shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 14,877 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BroadVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Get BroadVision alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.07 million, a P/E ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

In other BroadVision news, major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc acquired 144,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $415,257.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BroadVision stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.99% of BroadVision worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN)

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BroadVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BroadVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.