Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.82. Future Fintech Group shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 40,597 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Future Fintech Group stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,664 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Future Fintech Group worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

