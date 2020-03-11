Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.82. Future Fintech Group shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 40,597 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Future Fintech Group stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,664 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Future Fintech Group worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Future Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Standard AVB Financial Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.82
Standard AVB Financial Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.82
Acasti Pharma Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68
Acasti Pharma Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68
Lennar Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.23
Lennar Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.23
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.81
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.81
Pure Cycle Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.91
Pure Cycle Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.91
Denison Mines Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56
Denison Mines Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report