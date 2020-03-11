Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.44

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.44 and traded as high as $22.05. Petropavlovsk shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 24,125,378 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt downgraded Petropavlovsk to an “add” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 22.50 ($0.30) in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.65. The stock has a market cap of $621.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82.

In other news, insider Pavel Maslovskiy purchased 17,400,000 shares of Petropavlovsk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £2,262,000 ($2,975,532.75).

About Petropavlovsk

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

