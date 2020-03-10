Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 950 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

NYSE:WMT opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.29. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.00%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

