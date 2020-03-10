Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 442 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $332.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

