Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after buying an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after buying an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,648,000 after buying an additional 80,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,174,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,120,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $362,514,000 after buying an additional 44,229 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.78.

Shares of NFLX opened at $346.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.24 and a 200 day moving average of $315.16. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $393.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

