Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Amphenol worth $26,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,864,000 after buying an additional 1,833,990 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $54,628,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $45,541,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,863,000 after buying an additional 416,897 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,091,000 after buying an additional 399,399 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $83.78 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.15.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

