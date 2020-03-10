Eaton Vance Management Acquires 637 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.66. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $64.76 and a 52-week high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. Welltower’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

